Disney is persuaded by a Beatles filmmaker to allow ‘Scouse-swearing’ in a documentary.

A new Beatles documentary directed by Peter Jackson is due to debut on Disney Plus.

The three-part series, which premieres on November 25, will transport viewers back to the intimate recording sessions of The Beatles.

Peter Jackson, the Oscar-winning director, disclosed that he had 57 hours of footage to cut into the three episodes.

It took four years for Jackson to complete the new documentary The Beatles: Get Back, and he had to persuade Disney executives to approve the use of language.

He told the magazine Radio Times: “The cursing has caused us to have to have a conversation with Disney. The Beatles are Scouse lads who openly swear, but not in a sexual or aggressive manner.

“We convinced Disney to allow profanity, which I believe is a first for a Disney channel. They also appear to be more modern as a result of this.” According to The Guardian, Jackson said: “If you believe this is going to be a whitewash, you’re wrong.

“I didn’t want to sugarcoat or sanitize anything, but everyone had a very good reaction, even though some of them admitted it was stressful to watch at times.”

According to the Guardian, Jackson also said: “What other band from the 1960s or 1970s would have allowed themselves to be photographed in such a personal way? There isn’t any other option. Then it was up to me to alter it. My mind is boggled by the entire situation.” Apple Corps, the business founded by the Beatles in 1968 to handle all of the band’s affairs, approached the filmmaker in 2017.

Jackson was given permission to produce the documentary, but he was insistent that he didn’t want to make a “miserable film,” so he went through the hours of never-before-seen material.

The Beatles: Get Back premieres on November 25, with the next two episodes following on November 26 and 27.

The documentary will be two hours long in each installment.

To view this for yourself, you’ll need a Disney Plus subscription, which costs roughly £7.99 per month. If you’re lucky, you might be able to get a free trial. “The summary has come to an end.”