Disney has put a hold on the COVID vaccine mandate in Florida, but over 90% of people have already received the vaccine.

Disney has put a hold on its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees at its Walt Disney World theme park for the time being.

On November 19, the entertainment behemoth issued a statement announcing the pause, citing the state legislature’s passage of curbs on employer vaccination privileges as the primary cause.

“As we’ve continued to focus on the safety and well-being of our Cast Members and Guests, we believe that our approach to mandatory vaccines has been the right one,” Disney said in a statement. “At this point, more than 90% of active Florida-based Cast Members have already verified that they are fully vaccinated.” “As legal developments arise, we will respond appropriately.” Employees who have not been vaccinated will be compelled to wear masks and follow social distance norms. Vaccine exemption requests will be temporarily halted, and vaccinated personnel who have not completed the verification process will be considered unvaccinated for the time being.

Some members of the cast are pleased with the decision to put the mandate on hold. A cast member who has previously coordinated protests against the Disney standards was interviewed by local news station WKMG-TV 6.

“I’m relieved.” Nick Caturano expressed his gratitude by saying, “I feel grateful.” “I’m more concerned about everyone else than I am about myself,” she says. “I’m glad to see that all of the individuals who were frightened, especially around the holidays, have had that strain relieved, that monkey off their back, and they’ll be able to keep their employment.” On November 18, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis approved bills requiring employers to enable unvaccinated workers to avoid vaccinations if they agree to frequent testing.

This news comes on the heels of Disney Cruise Lines requiring all guest passengers aged 5 and up to get vaccinated. A Florida legislation that was temporarily halted banned private businesses like theirs from demanding vaccination before providing service to clients.

The corporation informed employees in a memo dated Friday that the mandate has been stopped due to an appeals court’s temporary deferral of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s federal immunization requirements (OSHA).

Non-union employees have been given till September 28 to complete the immunization course. Employees who were represented by a union negotiated an agreement with the corporation and were given until Oct. 22 to submit proof of immunization.

