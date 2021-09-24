Dismembered bodies of a child and two adults were discovered burned in a dumpster in Texas.

The dismembered bodies of a kid and two adults were discovered inside a flaming dumpster, prompting the Fort Worth Police Department to investigate a triple homicide.

When the Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire outside of a company on Bonnie Drive just after 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the remains were discovered. Three bodies were discovered within the rubbish bin as firefighters were extinguishing the flames, and police were dispatched to the site.

In Fort Worth, a tale is developing.

This location has a dumpster on fire. Inside were the dismembered bodies of an adult male, a teen/adult female, and a tiny child on Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/avsg5rYAew

September 24, 2021 — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen)

The bodies appeared to be that of a toddler, a teenager or adult female, and an adult male, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. All of the bodies were badly mutilated and burnt, with some body parts missing.

The male victim was identified as David Lueras, 42, of Hurst, Euless, and Bedford. He was known to visit the Dallas region and had ties to the Hurst, Euless, and Bedford areas.

The additional bodies have yet to be recognized by law enforcement due to the challenging nature of the situation in which they were discovered.

“The primary purpose of our inquiry is to identify the culprits and suspects in this triple murder. “The Homicide Unit of the Fort Worth Police Department is seeking public assistance in this investigation,” the police said in a statement. They’re looking for information on missing people or people who look like the victims.

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

It was first unclear whether Lueras was a victim or a suspect in response to the police announcement on Facebook.

Some social media users expressed alarm over the horrible nature of the crime and speculated on who might have committed it. Others were perplexed as to how a child could go unidentified.

“Wow, that sounds like a Juarez-style robbery right there!” What a nightmare! I hope you get down the psychopaths who perpetrated this crime!” Carla Denise Johnson Creek penned the piece.

“What the hell is our state becoming into?” Tricia Little wondered. This is completely absurd. We’re not in Chicago, and we’re not going to be. This is a condensed version of the information.