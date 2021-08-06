Dishwashers that are not properly maintained might add up to £300 to your energy bill.

Brits have been told that their dishwasher might be costing them nearly £300 in electricity costs.

Money.co.uk’s energy experts advise householders to have their dishwashers serviced and inspected on a regular basis, warning that older machines are frequently more expensive to run.

They believe that any equipment older than ten years may result in unnecessarily high energy expenses while also being much less environmentally friendly than a newer model.

Modern dishwashers allow for greater cycle customization and water conservation throughout the wash, allowing customers to manage both water temperature and consumption.

Dishwashers are rated according to their efficiency on a scale of A+++ to D. Your appliance’s rating should be shown on the front.

If you are on the market for a new appliance, check for dishwashers with an A+++ rating. This maximizes efficiency because they are designed to use less water and energy during the washing cycle.

According to the European Commission, switching to an eco-friendly washer can save you approximately £270 over the appliance’s typical lifetime.

Energy expert Ben Gallizzi of Money.co.uk advises users to service washers regularly to maintain optimal performance or to consider switching to a more current machine for its reduced environmental effect.

“It is very common for households in the United Kingdom to have a dishwasher, but did you know that yours could be rinsing you?” he added.

“Older dishwashers are far less efficient and can be building up your electric and water bill without your knowledge.”