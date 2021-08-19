Disgusted by her son’s death, a woman kills herself by jumping in front of a moving car.

In India, a woman killed herself by jumping in front of a speeding automobile after her 20-year-old son committed suicide by suicide. The unfortunate occurrence occurred outside the hospital where the young man’s body was taken on Tuesday.

The victim was named as Leelavathi Gowda, a resident of Bengaluru, India, according to The Deccan Herald.

Mohan Gowda, her son, had hanged himself earlier in the day.

The two deaths were the result of a chain of events that occurred Tuesday morning over a lost motorcycle. Mohan, an undergraduate student, had gone to his institution early in the morning to take a test, according to authorities. He reappeared a few hours later, accompanied by a group of buddies. They got into a fight over a stolen motorcycle, with Mohan’s pals suspecting him of taking it.

Mohan stormed into his room and closed himself up, angered by the charges. Despite his mother’s persistent requests, he refused to unlock the door. According to the story, Mohan’s father called the cops right away.

Officers arrived to the house and discovered Mohan hanging from the ceiling. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. When Leelavathi learned of her son’s death, she burst out laughing and raced onto the busy road in front of the hospital where Mohan’s body was held. Her relatives, on the other hand, were able to stop her and bring her back the first time.

She, on the other hand, refused to calm down and dashed back onto the road, jumping in front of a fast vehicle. Her relatives rushed her to the hospital, but she couldn’t be rescued, according to The Hindu.

Two different cases have been filed by the police. While Mohan’s death was ruled an unnatural death, the driver of the automobile that mowed down Leelavathi faces charges of hasty and negligent driving.

Mohan did not steal the motorcycle, but he did have ties to a crime ring, according to a police probe.

In a similar tragic situation in Israel, an 88-year-old father committed suicide over his son’s grave in 2014.

On the anniversary of his son Zevik’s death, Moshe Etzion’s body was discovered over his son’s grave. According to police, the old man left his home in the Negev region’s Nirim hamlet in the morning and did not return hours later, prompting a search that led them to Zevik’s grave.

If you’re having suicidal thoughts, you can get discreet support. Brief News from Washington Newsday.