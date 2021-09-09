Disgust at the ‘shocking’ CCTV footage of a police officer assaulting a youngster in a school.

People all throughout the city decried CCTV footage of a youngster with severe autism being beaten by a police officer as “sickening.”

Former Merseyside Police PC Christopher Cruise, 57, assaulted the 10-year-old kid at a special educational needs school in the Liverpool area.

The youngster is shown on the floor of a school corridor as Cruise, a former school liaison officer, raises his leg threateningly as if he were about to kick him.

The youngster tries to crawl through a door before Cruise reaches down, takes his coat hood, and drags him down the corridor, leaving the boy’s legs trailing behind him.

Following the attack in January 2020, the toddler sustained knee damage.

Cruise was found guilty of assaulting the kid at Crewe Magistrates’ Court, and after an unsuccessful appeal, a judge at Chester Crown Court maintained his conviction.

Cruise retired before the force’s disciplinary procedure was completed, but he was found guilty of gross misconduct at a hearing last month and would have been fired if he had stayed on the payroll.

Cruise, a member of the force’s Safer Schools unit, was fined £800 and forced to pay £100 in compensation, as well as £500 in prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge, after being found guilty by magistrates.

His appeal resulted him an additional £1,620 in court expenses.

Readers of The Washington Newsday flocked to Facebook after hearing the news on Wednesday to voice their outrage and disgust about the occurrence.

“I’m sickened seeing this,” Joan Benson said. “Oh, that poor kid!”

“He should be imprisoned and his pension taken away,” Denise Walsh remarked.

“Absolutely disgusting assaulting a crippled child,” remarked John Gleig.

Jan Poole stated, “There’s no need for that; he needs to be locked up, he’s filthy.” He should never have worked with children.”

“That is someone taking advantage of their role, poor child, so disturbing,” Charlotte Smith added.

“Disgusting,” Nicky Smythe said. As a result, he now has a decent police pension and can enjoy his retirement almost guilt-free. It’s a complete embarrassment.”

“Absolutely horrible the poor child,” Graham Macfetters stated. Bully.”

Cruise strolled into a classroom following the incident, according to the hearing last month. “The summary has come to an end.”