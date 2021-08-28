Disgust at the ‘evil’ woman who abused the ‘defenseless’ puppy.

After a puppy was assaulted and strangled by its owner, many across the city were outraged and disgusted.

Esha Proudlove attempted to conceal her puppy mistreatment by lying to veterinarians with her lover, Craig Shingler.

Inspector Anthony Joynes of the RSPCA discovered the real scope of the attacks during an inquiry.

The 16-week-old puppy was taken to the clinic several times for various ailments, with Proudlove claiming to have stumbled over the dog on one occasion and claiming it had fallen from their sofa on another.

The dog was even taken to the vet with a swelled thorax, which an expert described as an injury indicative of “extremely powerful force or strangling.”

Proudlove, 20, and Shingler, 24, appeared in Wirral Magistrates’ Court yesterday, where they were given a suspended sentence and a ten-year ban on having animals.

Hundreds of readers of The Washington Newsday flocked to Facebook after hearing the news on Thursday to denounce the couple.

Denis Stafford New, a Washington Newsday reader, remarked, “Evil is the only term to describe these guys.”

“Pair of terrible rats, poor dog,” Jeanette Blackhurst remarked.

“Evil, nasty people,” Michaela Speed remarked.

“Vile, she will meet her match – karma,” Julie Dennis stated.

“Evil b******* should be in prison for doing that to a defenseless animal,” Richard O’Connor stated. I hope they both get their just desserts.”

Proudlove and Shingler appeared at Wirral Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, where prosecutor Peter Mitchell claimed that between October 15 and November 13, 2020, neighbors overheard the dog being abused multiple times.

Proudlove once cried “fast before she dies, hurry she’s dying” after a neighbor “heard a bang.”

Other neighbors, according to Mr Mitchell, saw similar behavior, with one claiming she “believes she heard a dog being smacked on multiple occasions.”

Milo, another dog Proudlove owned, was likewise neglected.

Maya, who has since been renamed Rue, was taken from her care and rehomed with a loving family after being taken to the RSPCA.

“This case comprised multiple acts of physical abuse directed towards a defenseless very young puppy,” Inspector Joynes told The Washington Newsday.

“Maya had serious injuries that did not match the reasons given by Proudlove and Shingler.

“I.” “Summary concludes.”