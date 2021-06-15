Disgust at ‘feral children’ who attacked and filmed a homeless guy

Residents across the city were outraged and appalled following reports that a homeless man was beaten up by a gang of children.

The ECHO said on Sunday that Tracey Britton discovered a guy named Mark ‘with tears in his eyes’ outside Aldi on Queens Drive in West Derby, as he informed her of the incident.

Mark informed Tracey that he was beaten up on Friday (June 11) by a gang of children who taped the attack and left him with a black eye and damaged ribs.

Since hearing the news, numerous ECHO readers have expressed their contempt for the “feral kids” responsible for the attack.

One reader said in the comments, “Broke my heart how can people be so cruel.”

“Feral children again!! I hope Mark is doing well. His life is difficult enough without it occurring.”

“Awww, I see him all the time,” another wrote. He is truly a wonderful man; he never asks for anything, but people adore him and give regardless.”

“Their parents must be so proud.” another added.

“Low life cockroaches.” one ECHO reader wrote.

“What a sad city we live in with all these vicious attacks!” another added. It appears as though the latest fad is to video victims on their phones while viciously beating or stabbing respectable individuals.”

Tracey and a few others have set up a Gofundme website in response to the attack in order to assist Mark.

The fundraiser has already garnered more than £400, which they hope will help him get back on his feet.

Tracey stated regarding the donations, “I didn’t expect the response I got yesterday in all honesty – I was just so annoyed when I came home.”

She stated that the attack had had a significant impact on Mark, adding, “I met a different person today, a shell of the man I met in previous weeks.”

“These young thugs stripped this man of every ounce of dignity and confidence he possesses and relies on to get by day to day, all for the sake of creating a ‘funny film’ to share with ‘friends.’