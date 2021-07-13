‘Disgust’ as a train line informs a stranded wheelchair user that she had not pre-booked a seat.

The claims of a disabled lady who was left stranded in Liverpool overnight have caused outrage over train accessibility.

Holly Webster, from Crewe, claims that rail workers ‘forgot’ about her and abandoned her in the city.

ECHO readers are outraged by how the situation was handled and believe that more should be done to make trains more accessible to all.

Holly, who uses an electric wheelchair, claims she missed the last train home from Lime Street because the train’s driver was not informed that a passenger requiring assistance would be aboard.

Because the next train wasn’t scheduled until 8.18 a.m. the next day, her mother had to get a room for her at a Premier Inn in the city center.

“When we arrived at the station, we inquired if someone could assist me in boarding the train,” she explained. They answered, “Of course,” and directed us to the platform to wait.

“So we sat and waited for the train, which arrived, and we literally watched the doors shut. Nobody showed up.”

“Station staff claimed they’d look into getting us a taxi,” she continued, “so we stood about waiting for awhile.”

“Then someone finally came over and told us we weren’t getting a taxi.” That’s all there was to it; we were stuck in Liverpool at 10 p.m. on a Saturday night.

“We weren’t worried about our safety or anything; we were just instructed to leave.”

“We appreciate that being stranded is quite traumatic,” a Network Rail representative told the ECHO, “and we apologise we were unable to get Miss Webster the support she needed to take her last train home on Saturday night.”

“We always recommend that travellers book Assisted Travel in advance by phoning 0800 0223720.”

“Unfortunately, Miss Webster had not pre-booked her train and arrived at the station less than 10 minutes before it was scheduled to depart.”

“We’re talking to our personnel about what transpired so we can enhance our short-notice support requests in the future.”

The comment has been dubbed “pitiful” by ECHO readers, who believe it is an attempt to shift blame onto Holly.

"As if they've tried to blame her," Louise Kania wrote on Facebook.