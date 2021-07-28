Disgust as a teen who told a girl that he’wouldn’t stop till she died’ walks unassisted

After a court spared an adolescent abuser jail time after hitting a girl 25 times, the public was outraged.

Kyle Lye pummeled his victim to the ground during the incident and told her he “wouldn’t stop until she was dead.”

After admitting to assault inflicting actual bodily harm, the 19-year-old appeared in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court today.

Before leaving the dock, Chair Magistrate S. Wood observed, “We all make errors, it’s an issue of regulating your emotions.” Lye was spared an immediate jail sentence.

Lye “pounded her to the ground, kicked her, and punched her body approximately 25 times as she was curled on the floor,” according to prosecutor Jonathan Wilkinson.

“He threatened he wouldn’t stop until she was dead,” Mr Wilkinson added.

Lye continued the attack and “punched her again to the face and stomach” after the girl, who cannot be recognized for legal reasons, managed to flee.

After that, the adolescent girl “managed to halt a passing van” and flee.

Mr Wilkinson stated that Lye was apprehended and confessed to the attack.

“There’s no actual obvious harm,” he replied, prompting Magistrate Wood to inquire, “Are they just pretend kicks?”

Mr Wilkinson verified that the hits “made contact,” but that “no bruising” was present.

“I feel terribly uncomfortable at the top of my backside and lower back,” the girl remarked.

She further said that where he “punched and stamped on me,” her cheekbone was “sore, red, and swollen.”

Lye, of Knotty Ash’s Finch Lane, admitted to assault resulting in actual bodily harm.

Lye had hit the youngster in a “fit of fury and temper,” according to defense attorney Anna Duke, but had afterwards taken responsibility.

Ms Duke said he had “quite a lot of responsibilities” for someone so young and that he had a small kid.

Lye was sentenced to 20 weeks of unpaid labour and must complete 10 hours of Rehabilitation Activity Requirements and 120 hours of unpaid work over the course of a year.

He must also complete a program called Building Better Relationships, which Magistrate Wood described as “essential” to Lye’s recovery.

Lye must also pay £300 in compensation to his victim, as well as £85 in court expenses.

