Disgust as a man sentenced to eight years in prison for killing a woman while stoned on his bike.

A man who mowed down and killed a woman while stoned after receiving an eight-year sentence has sickened the public.

On March 1, Rebecca Cooke was out for a lunchtime walk near her Huyton house on Court Hey Road when she was mowed down by a scrambler yob.

Daniel King, 28, was seen driving at 60 mph before rounding a corner and swerving onto the pavement to evade a police car approaching from behind.



As he ascended the sidewalk, he collided with the 26-year-old woman, who sustained “catastrophic” injuries and died in the hospital.

After confessing to causing death by careless driving, King, 28, was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison.

The court said he would have sentenced King to 11 years in prison if he hadn’t pleaded guilty, but he awarded him 25% credit for his guilty plea.

The starting point for punishment in ‘Level 1′ cases of death by risky driving is eight years in prison, according to sentencing guidelines, however this is predicated on the offender pleading not guilty.

This is for the “most serious offenses involving driving that involved a purposeful choice to ignore (or flagrant contempt for) the rules of the road and an obvious disdain for the grave danger to others.”

The punishment range for Level 1 crimes is seven to fourteen years.

King has 14 prior convictions for 28 offenses, including several charges of cannabis possession, burglary, aggravated car theft, and drunk and disorderly conduct.

He was disqualified from driving for the second time on October 31, 2013, and ordered to take an extended retest.

Following King’s sentencing in Liverpool Crown Court yesterday, ECHO readers voiced their anger for his actions and sorrow for Rebecca’s family.

Many people have also expressed concern with the sentencing rules for dangerous driving offenses that result in death.

Martina Roberts said: “Dear God. What an absolute disgrace and an insult to this poor young womanâ€™s life. There is no justice there, none whatsoever. May Rebecca rest in peace.”

Gill Dougherty-youp said: "I hope the family feel they have some justice even though his sentence is nothing compared to the loss off Rebecca's.