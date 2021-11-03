Disgruntled crew members may have sabotaged the fatal bullet, according to lawyers for the ‘Rust’ armorer.

Attorneys for the armorer in the film Rust stated Wednesday that they are looking into whether someone tried to “wreck the set” by mixing live and blank shots. After actor Alec Baldwin discharged a pretend gun with a live cartridge, cameraman Halyna Hutchins was killed in the ensuing shooting.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was the film’s armorer in charge of weapons on Rust’s Santa Fe County set in New Mexico, is represented by Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence. The lawyers argued a third party may have slipped a live cartridge into a box of bullets identified as containing dummy rounds during an interview on NBC’s Today show.

“I feel that someone who would do it would want to damage the set, prove a point, indicate that they’re upset, unhappy,” Bowles told Savannah Guthrie on Today. “We also know that someone left the set the day prior.” “I don’t think you can rule anybody out at this point,” Bowles said when Guthrie questioned if a crew member might have done such an act. He went on to say, “We know there was a live round that shouldn’t have been in a package of fake rounds. We had people who had walked out of the set because they were dissatisfied. We had a time period that day between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., approximately, when the firearms were unattended, so there was an opportunity to tamper with the scene.” NBC News got an email from Lane Luper, Rust’s A-camera first assistant, on Monday. He had resigned the day before the filming of Hutchins, according to the message, citing concerns about unintentional discharges on set and a lack of safety meetings.

According to NBC News, Luper described the set’s safety protocols as “fast and loose” in an email.

Gutierrez-Reed told a detective on the day the cameraman was shot that she checked the dummy rounds and made sure none were “hot,” according to an affidavit unsealed last Wednesday. She also admitted to the investigator that she had left the ammunition on a set cart when the crew went on a lunch break.

Affidavits from the county of Santa Fe. This is a condensed version of the information.