Disgraced Lawyer Ordered to Pay Back £130k After Money Laundering Conviction

A former solicitor involved in a £1.7 million money laundering scheme has been ordered to pay back just £130,000 of his ill-gotten gains. David Lyons, 74, who was sentenced to seven years in jail in January 2023, was caught as part of a large-scale criminal enterprise operating out of a law firm in Paisley.

Lyons, a former employee of Robertson and Ross, worked alongside several accomplices, including Alistair Blackwood, 71, Iain Robertson, 72, Mohammed Aziz, 64, and Robert Ferguson, 70. The group used their law firm to launder large sums of money, which included fraudulent transactions such as stolen cheques, fraudulent property sales, and hacked bank accounts.

The legal team’s operations spanned from May 2015 to July 2016, with some of the key fraudulent activities uncovered by the Law Society. The most notable transactions included a £79,340 stolen cheque, a £240,000 property sale in London, and a £985,000 theft from a hacked bank account. The final crime involved a fraudulent house sale in Essex, which was later traced back to Ferguson’s address, netting £181,786.

Despite the group’s criminal activities, which involved creating false records and fake documents to cover their tracks, only £130,000 has been recovered from Lyons at this stage. This figure represents the maximum amount the Crown could seize from his assets. At a brief hearing on January 26, 2026, Judge Lord Young confirmed that the authorities had been unable to recover any additional funds from Lyons at this time, though prosecutors are authorized to return to court if they uncover further assets linked to him.

Fraud Scheme Unraveled by Law Society Investigation

Lyons and his associates were convicted of fraud and violations of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002. Additionally, Robertson, Lyons, and Aziz were also found guilty of involvement in serious organized crime. Their actions were ultimately brought to light after the Law Society flagged suspicious activities at the law firm.

The group’s manipulation of the firm’s client bank account and use of fake identification documents such as passports and driver’s licenses were key to covering up the illicit transactions. Despite the extensive evidence and the criminal network’s sophisticated operations, Lyons will only be forced to pay back a small portion of the £1.7 million that he helped launder.

Lyons’ conviction and the recovery of the £130,000 from his assets mark a significant step in the fight against financial crime, though experts have warned that further scrutiny of the law firm’s records may still uncover more hidden assets tied to this extensive money laundering operation.