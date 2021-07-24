Discover a hidden waterfall in Merseyside that cascades over a dungeon.

There are so many excellent walks on the Wirral that visitors are spoilt for choice.

You don’t have to drive far to discover a unique area to spend time with your family or go for a quiet walk with a buddy.

While many people have favorite routes throughout the peninsula, one in particular holds a few surprises.

If you’re searching for something to do with the kids this summer, go in quest of the hidden waterfall that pours over a ‘dungeon’ in the peninsula.

The walk along the coast, known as the Heswall Dales and Fields, begins on Banks Road with beautiful views of the Dee estuary and quickly turns inland to lead adventurers up through Dungeon Woods.

By following the patch to a little bridge that bridges the stream, you can see a waterfall on this stroll. The amount of water visible has fluctuated throughout time, but a lively, babbling stream was recently discovered.

“This is a pathway that starts around the top of Station Road next to Thurstaston Church,” TripAdvisor member ‘nikonguy49′ said on how to get there. Old Field Farm is clearly marked.

“A pathway is marked on the right as you walk along it. Consider this: The road descends into a wooded valley with a tiny waterfall and a stream. The Dungeon is the name for this area.

“It draws its name from the old English term Dunge or Denge, which means marshland. Turn right (Wirral Way) at the bottom of the path and you’ll be about half a mile from the Visitors Centre at the bottom of Station Road.”

If you want to go looking for the waterfall, you may find a detailed map on Visit Wirral.