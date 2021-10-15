‘Disaster’ – Liverpool fans take note of Gini Wijnaldum’s departure from PSG.

Gini Wijnaldum’s dissatisfaction in Paris was not alleviated by Paris Saint-Ligue Germain’s 1 match against Angers on Friday evening, as the former Liverpool man was once again benched.

Wijnaldum stated earlier this week that he is not “totally pleased” with his present circumstances, barely months after leaving Liverpool for the French giants.

After five years with Liverpool, where he was a vital player in midfield, the Dutchman joined PSG on a free transfer.

Wijnaldum has made 11 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino’s team this season, but he has only played 502 minutes.

According to reports in France, the Dutchman was a doubt for the game, but was deemed fit enough to be picked as a substitute.

Despite the absence of PSG’s Argentine trio Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Leandro Paredes, as well as Brazil’s Neymar, Wijnaldum was still left out of the starting XI.

Ander Herrera, Danilo Pereira, and Marco Verratti, on the other hand, were preferred.

Liverpool fans turned to social media to express their dissatisfaction with Wijnaldum’s lack of game time, saying: “I can’t say I’m 100% happy,” Wijnaldum told NOS. Because the circumstance isn’t exactly what I’d like.

“But that’s football, so I’ll have to get used to it.” I’m a warrior by nature. To turn things around, I need to stay positive and work hard.” On Friday, the 30-year-old was introduced after 63 minutes, and PSG equalized through Pereira six minutes later to level the score 1-1.