‘Disappointed’ Sunderland comment on Francis Okoronkwo’s transfer to Everton.

Sunderland have expressed their dissatisfaction with Francis Okoronkwo’s departure after Everton officially announced his £1 million deal.

After completing a move from Wearside, the forward has joined the Finch Farm academy, and it is believed that he will make his debut for the under-18s in the coming weeks.

The 16-year-old will turn 17 later this month, and when that time comes, he will be eligible to sign professional terms with Everton.

The seven-figure deal with the League One club was reached earlier this summer, but the Blues will only pay a portion of it up front, with the remainder contingent on different contract terms.

“We are disappointed that Francis and his family decided to leave the football club earlier this summer, as we established a clear roadmap for him to continue his development into the first-team environment,” Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman stated.

“We have demonstrated our ability to retain and attract young talent over the summer, and we have begun to honor our long-term commitment that our homegrown players will be vital to our philosophy and future success.

“We wish Francis and his family well, despite the fact that he will not be a part of that process.”