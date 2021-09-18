Disabled son is unable to pay for his father’s and carer’s burial.

As his sad son struggles to pay for his father’s burial fees, he has been recognized for his “compassion” and “love of life.”

Colin Hammond, 65, died abruptly on Tuesday at his home on Grangeway in Runcorn after suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The former ICI employee was also the primary caregiver for his disabled son Paul Hammond, 37, who is now facing the “worst time of my life” in trying to raise £4,000 for a simple funeral, with more than half of that needed up front.

Man is stranded as a cab driver notices his wheelchair and drives away.

Paul, who suffers from cerebral palsy, told The Washington Newsday that “four grand could as well be four hundred grand” to him, and has begun a fundraising campaign to help cover the fees.

Friends and well-wishers have flocked to his aid, with more than £800 raised in the first 12 hours after the appeal was launched.

Paul described his father as a “really kind guy” who had grown up in Runcorn and attended The Grange school before joining ICI.

He worked his way up from the mailroom and Rocksavage before moving to Castner KellnerWorks in Runcorn and a shop floor post.

Colin had two sons and one daughter, as well as three grandchildren, but due to his generous nature, he also considered his daughter’s best friend’s children to be his own grandchildren.

Despite the fact that he was divorced from his wife, they remained lifelong friends.

He had “such a joy of life” while he was in his prime, singing in the Highfield Male Voice Choir.

His family is planning a service at Walton Lea Crematorium and a wake at The Quayside to give him a proper send-off.

Paul described his father as a “spiritual man,” despite not being religious. Paul, who enjoys performing arts through The Studio in Widnes, will speak about his father.

Despite the pain of losing his father, he expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support.

“I’ve been blown over,” Paul told The Washington Newsday.

“I haven’t seen some individuals in years, and the outpouring of love has just blown me away.

“I enjoy being a part of things.”

