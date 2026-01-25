Disabled Scots Father Wins Compensation After Police Beating

A disabled Scottish man has been awarded compensation after a traumatic encounter with police officers in Dundee. Lee Fraser, 48, was returning home from the supermarket with his wife when the incident occurred. According to Fraser, two officers tackled him to the ground and pinned him down, resulting in physical injuries and distress.

The Incident

Fraser, who has a disability, was reportedly in a vulnerable state when the officers restrained him without warning. The confrontation, which took place in broad daylight, left him shaken and injured. His wife, who was with him at the time, witnessed the altercation and has spoken out about the violent nature of the incident. “It was completely unnecessary and deeply traumatic for Lee,” she said. “We were just on our way home.”

The officers involved in the incident were initially responding to a call, but it remains unclear why the situation escalated to the point of physical restraint. Police authorities have not provided full details of their response, though the event has sparked public concern and calls for accountability.

Compensation Payout

Following an investigation into the incident, Fraser received a compensation payout, acknowledging the distress and harm caused by the police’s actions. The details of the settlement have not been fully disclosed, but Fraser’s legal team described the payment as an important step towards justice.

Fraser expressed relief at the outcome but emphasized that the emotional impact of the encounter would stay with him for a long time. “I am glad the matter has been resolved, but nothing will erase what happened that day,” he said. “No one should have to go through something like that, especially not someone with my disability.”

The case highlights ongoing concerns about police conduct and the treatment of individuals with disabilities in the public sphere. Fraser’s legal team has said they hope the case will raise awareness and contribute to wider conversations about the need for better police training in handling vulnerable individuals.