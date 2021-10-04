Dirty money, Dubai, and DIY drills have all been used to reveal the gangland network.

After being involved in gangland violence, a well-known criminal from Warrington has started serving an 18-year prison sentence.

Shawn O’Malley threatened to shoot two lowly cannabis field workers before torturing them.

Darren Hall and Joshua Childs were called in to encourage O’Malley to inform him where they had buried a load of stolen cannabis.

He handcuffed, battered, and threatened the men with a pick axe, claw hammer, wrench, and sledge hammer for the next few hours.

During the incident, the two victims were informed that until they revealed where the drugs were, they would be tortured with power drills.

O’Malley was sentenced to 18 years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court last month, but his name was referenced again in the summer during a separate hearing.

O’Malley’s partner Annie Webster sent him thousands of pounds while he was on the run in Dubai, according to evidence presented at Bolton Crown Court in July.

After being involved in a gangland shooting in the Bolton area, O’Malley fled the country and required money to stay in Dubai.

On January 24, police were called to Webster’s home after she informed them that she had divorced O’Malley in November 2019 and was no longer in contact with him.

Police executed a warrant at her Warrington house on March 6, 2020, and she was detained on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Police discovered evidence that she had been wiring thousands of pounds to her partner in Dubai after searching her residence.

They discovered that she flew to Dubai in December 2019 and purchased 5,000 Dirhams before making financial payments to a Dubai-based law business.

When Webster was questioned by the police, they inquired if she had spent time with O’Malley and Warrington thug Leon Cullen.

Webster eventually admitted to concealing, disguising, converting, transferring, or removing criminal property and received a two-year community order with a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Leon Cullen was also active in gangland, according to evidence presented at Bolton Crown Court.