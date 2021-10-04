Directors are leaving Liverpool Council, and new posts are being established.

Liverpool City Council is undergoing significant changes, with senior directors departing and others being appointed to critical roles.

The city council is working to recover from the catastrophic Max Caller investigation, and a team of government commissioners is presently reviewing work in certain critical agencies – as well as the reorganization that is taking place.

In March, just days before the Caller Report highlighted the council’s massive flaws and failures, the restructuring began in earnest.

Liverpool’s politics will never be the same, and it might be a wild trip.

Nick Kavanagh, the council’s then-director of regeneration, was fired from his position before the report was read out in Parliament, following a lengthy disciplinary inquiry.

Mr Kavanagh was detained in 2019 as part of a corruption investigation by Merseyside Police. He has not been charged and denies any wrongdoing.

Mark Bousfield was chosen as the interim development boss by the council in June.

Following a six-month secondment from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, Mr Bousfield has joined the recuperating authority on an interim basis.

Andy Barr, who originally joined the city council in 2012, has departed his position as Assistant Director for Highways and Planning, according to The Washington Newsday.

Mr Barr’s tenure at the council terminated in August of this year, according to his Linkedin page.

Another prominent director, Martin Farran, is believed to be quitting his role as Director of Adult Services, according to The Washington Newsday.

With all of these departures, the council is now on a hiring binge, with some new positions being established along the way.

A number of these posts were addressed at a meeting of the authority’s appointments committee last month, which was closed to the press and public.

The panel agreed to move forward candidates for the new Chief Operating Officer job, which would report to Chief Executive Tony Reeves as he works to turn around the council’s finances.

The council is also looking for a new Strategic Director for Adults and Health, with candidates to succeed Mr Farran being advanced to the next round of the process. “The summary has come to an end.”