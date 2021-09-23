Dipstick, pay attention… It is not difficult to open the bonnet of your car.

Site that compares prices Uswitch analyzed Google search data to discover the most common car-related issues that UK drivers are looking for – and it turns out that the most help is needed under the hood.

They’re specifically interested in learning how to open the bonnet. According to data, Brits searched for how to open their car hood 15,600 times in the last year. Once you know how, it’s typically quite simple, but it varies slightly from car to automobile.

The bonnet latch is released by a latch in the footwell inside the car, usually on the passenger side, and you may either lift it right away or discover another catch beneath the bonnet to fully release it.

The only query that came close to outnumbering the bonnet release was “how much oil does my automobile require?”, which was queried 19,200 times.

The manual for your automobile should tell you how much you’ll need, but you can also use the dipstick in the engine to figure it out. It will have a yellow top and will be able to be pulled out, cleaned, and reinserted. Removing it reveals the oil level, which should be somewhere between the minimum and maximum indications.

With roughly 8,640 searches, how to change the oil in your engine was also a popular question. Remove the engine oil cap and add some oil, checking levels with the dipstick.

Other typical inquiries include how to replace windshield wipers, repair windscreen chips, and replace brake lights.

“It is critical to do frequent safety checks on your vehicle,” said Joel Kempson, a car insurance expert at Uswitch. This covers the oil levels in the engine, the windscreen, glass, and mirrors, as well as all of the lights.

Failure to conduct these inspections can result in fines of up to £2,500 and three points on your license for driving a vehicle in an unsafe condition.