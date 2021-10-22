Dior has released an extravagantly priced Christmas advent calendar created by a prominent artist.

The Dior Advent Calendar was created in collaboration with renowned artist Alice Shirley and includes 24 Dior goods.

Customers will have to save up if they want to get their hands on the calendar, which costs £400.

Dior defines the calendar as a “luxurious garden with a thousand and one beautiful blooms” on their website.

“This holiday season, step into a luxuriant garden with a thousand and one imaginative flowers: magic blossoms within the Dior Atelier of dreams on the doorstep and beyond the walls of 30 Avenue Montaigne.”

Alice Shirley, an artist, designer, illustrator, and children’s novelist, created the calendar.

“And through the many windows we can see the garden beyond stretching to the horizon…a dream in the mind, trapped in this fairytale book to escape to on chilly winter nights full of stories,” Alice writes. The Royal Mint has introduced a new product. The Snowman Advent Calendar has a gold coin buried inside. Alice designed a stunning floral world of midnight blue foliage and golden winter blooms for the Dior Advent Calendar, which comes to life like a theatrical performance when the curtain rises.

Open each of the Advent Calendar’s 24 windows one by one to reveal a new Dior surprise, filling each day in December with magic and delight.

If you want to keep the daily gifts in the Dior Advent Calendar a surprise every day until Christmas Eve, don’t read any further because the contents are revealed below.

– J'adore infinissime eau de perfume – 5 ml
- J'adore 5 ml Eau de Parfum
– Miss Dior Rose N'Roses Eau de Toilette (Miss Dior Rose N'Roses Eau de Toilette) (Miss Dior Rose N'Roses Eau de Toilett – 5 ml
Miss Dior Eau de Parfum – 10 ml
Sauvage Eau de Parfum – 10 ml
Dior Homme Eau de Toilette
– The Private Collection 7.5 ml Christian Dior Ambre Nuit Fragrance
– The Private Collection Christian Dior Gris Dior Fragrance – 7.5 ml