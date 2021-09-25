Diogo Jota starts for Liverpool against Brentford, and Roberto Firmino returns.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes ten changes for their match against Brentford.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson form a back four with Alisson Becker in goal.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho return to the midfield, while Curtis Jones holds his position after the 3-0 Carabao Cup success over Norwich on Tuesday night.

Liverpool against Brentford

Jones is picked ahead of James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the centre as he makes his 51st appearance for his boyhood club, with Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, and Harvey Elliott all out due to injury.

For the visitors, Roberto Firmino is listed just on the replacements’ bench, while Diogo Jota returns to the front three alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who are all in fine form.

As Liverpool attempt to go three points ahead at the top of the Premier League table, Klopp will be able to choose Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, and Diovck Origi from a strong-looking bench.

In London this evening, Klopp’s team will try to extend their Premier League unbeaten streak to 16 games, which began in March.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane; Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi. Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi.