Dinomania, an interactive dinosaur show, is coming to Liverpool in 2022.

Dinomania, a fun-filled interactive dinosaur experience featuring model dinosaurs, actual fossils, and more, is coming to Liverpool next year.

In April 2022, the dinosaur tour will arrive in Merseyside, allowing visitors of all ages to see a variety of dinosaurs, including enormous walking dinosaurs like the T.Rex, Raptor, and a full-size Triceratops.

At Dinomania, there is a mini museum with real fossils, reproductions, and interesting facts. Items from a range of dinosaurs, including Spinosaurus, Triceratops, and Stegosaurus, as well as several marine reptiles and prehistoric species, are on display.

Trixie the Triceratops, Nibbles the Raptor, and a cheeky Pteranodon will be among the baby dinosaurs roaming the crowds, and for an additional fee, you may have a meet and greet interaction with one of the dinosaurs.

Dinomania is a small family-run dinosaur teaching firm based in Wales, where Chris, the owner and lead ranger, shares his vast dinosaur expertise with visitors from all over the UK.

Ranger Chris and Ronnie the T-Rex have over 500,000 YouTube subscribers and 1.4 million TikTok followers.

Dinomania will conduct a dinosaur quiz for you to show off your dinosaur knowledge, and guests will have the opportunity to meet the award-winning Dinomania YouTube Rangers.

Dinomania is geared at children aged two to twelve, but be aware that the enormous dinosaurs are quite large and realistic, so there is a slight fear element!

Dinomania will visit LC Sports within Liverpool College, Queens Drive, Mossley Hill, Liverpool, L18 8BG, on April 3, 2022.

Tickets cost £15. They are available now on the Dinomania website. Children under the age of two are free. An extra £5 is charged for a dinosaur meet and greet.