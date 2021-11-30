Dingell’s Detroit office was ransacked, and items belonging to his late husband were broken.

Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan revealed on Monday that her suburban Detroit office had been broken into and ransacked, with artifacts belonging to her late husband being damaged.

According to the Associated Press, local and federal police are investigating the break-in at the Dearborn, Michigan, office.

Items on the walls had been removed and shattered, and the entrance and windows had been smashed. Memorabilia from Dingell’s late husband, Representative John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress who died in 2019 at the age of 92, was also destroyed.

Dingell, a Democrat who represents Michigan’s heavily Democratic 12th Congressional District, told the Detroit Free Press that the break-in occurred before Monday but that the damage was not detected until then.

The office was closed due to a recent fire in the building that necessitated repairs. Dingell said the office was not vandalized when someone came by on Friday.

Dingell had been utilizing the Dearborn office since his election in 2014, and John Dingell had previously used it while in government.

“Thankfully, my team and I are safe, and no one was injured,” Dingell said in a statement. “However, we must acknowledge the impact that attacks like this one and frequent threats have had on my employees and all Congressional workers.” “This has to come to an end right now.” Dingell’s spokesperson, Mackenzie Smith, stated that the Dearborn office will remain shuttered while the investigation is ongoing.

“We’re collaborating with [police]to figure out who’s to blame and hold them accountable,” Dingell added.

“While the reason for today’s incident is unknown, I can assure you that the disrespect, violence, and divisiveness in this country must end,” she concluded. “Rather than hostility and hatred, we need to exercise politeness and love.” For months, Dingell said, her office has been receiving threats. It comes at a time when Democrats and Republicans are deeply divided, following the January 6 assault of the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. According to police, more than 675 people have been detained in virtually all 50 states for charges tied to the Capitol hack.

Dingell stated of the vandalism to her workplace, “This vandalism truly touches home.” This is a condensed version of the information.