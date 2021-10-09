Diners Make Reservations at a Thai Restaurant to Eat amid Floodwaters.

Due to the restaurant’s increased popularity, diners who want to try “hot-pot surfing” at a flood-affected riverbank eatery in Thailand must now make reservations, according to the Associated Press.

The COVID-19 lockdowns impacted the Chaopraya Antique Café near Bangkok hard, as they did many other restaurants. A violent tropical storm and significant monsoon rain forced the neighboring river to swell shortly after it was reopened. The café’s deck is regularly flooded as the tides come in on a daily basis.

Rather than being forced to close, the café was promoted by notoriety in Thai media and became a popular destination for those looking for a unique dining experience.

Customers must make arrangements to enjoy what the proprietor refers to as “hot-pot surfing” at the eatery.

The first diners arrive shortly after the water reaches the top of the parapet. Soon, the deck is packed with careless patrons enthusiastically tucking in as if dining in a downpour is the usual.

The wait staff, some of whom are wearing rubber boots, take cautious steps through the swirl, which swiftly reaches to a height of more than 50 centimeters (20 inches).

The restaurant, which is located in Nonthaburi, Thailand, near Bangkok, opened in February in a riverfront site that complements the restaurant’s historic architecture and décor wonderfully.

“This is a fantastic ambiance. This has become the restaurant’s defining attraction during the floods. So I decided to put myself to the test and try out this new experience “Siripoj Wai-inta, 24, remarked as he chewed his lunch with water dripping down his shins.

You find out why when a passenger boat passes by. Everyone anticipates the joyful scramble to avoid getting soaked by the wave, and with one passing every 15 minutes, no one is disappointed.

Titiporn Jutimanon, a TV host, is opening his first restaurant. He was concerned about what might happen if the waters hit.

"Customers, it turns out, have a positive response. They are content. Customers may be seen enjoying the experience of dining while floating in the water. As a result, a crisis has been transformed into an opportunity. It motivates us to keep the restaurant open and satisfy our clients." The best part, he claims, is that it allows him to keep his employees happy by keeping them.