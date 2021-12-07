Diners are fuming after Masterchef winner Roski’s restaurant received a zero-star food hygiene assessment.

Following a council inspection, diners were shocked when Liverpool restaurant Roski was given the poorest possible food hygiene rating.

After the inspection on October 27, the Rodney Street restaurant, which serves creative British cuisine from former Masterchef: The Professionals winner Anton Piotrowski, received a 0 star food hygiene assessment.

The restaurant, according to a spokesman, “quickly rectified” each of the inspectors’ issues and has since sought a return inspection.

In a city centre attack, a 13-year-old girl was ‘battered’ by a gang of teenagers.

“So many being caught, it’s alright putting it right after being caught,” Bernie Cooke commented on Facebook in response to the story, in light of earlier articles about restaurants being criticized for poor food hygiene.

“I’m not going there,” Tracy Perry stated.

The complete inspection report for Roski, which charges £85 for its tasting menu and £45 for a four-course lunch, has yet to be released.

Inspectors felt ‘urgent improvement’ was required in two crucial areas, according to documents given along with the zero star grade.

One of them was ‘hygienic food handling,’ which includes prep, cooking, reheating, cooling, and storage.

The other was called ‘food safety management.’

This comprises an evaluation of the procedures and processes in place to guarantee that food is safe to consume, evidence that employees are aware of food safety, and the food safety officer’s confidence that standards will be upheld in the future.

“I’m glad I never visited,” Debi Godfrey wrote on Facebook.

Despite the restaurant’s zero-star sanitary rating, several people sought to defend it. “You should, it is definitely one of the greatest in Liverpool,” Jonny Freeman responded to someone who indicated they would not dine at the restaurant. Inspectors evaluated the cleanliness and condition of the restaurant’s structures and facilities, concluding that improvements were required.

To provide good food hygiene, this area encompasses cleanliness and condition concerns such as layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities, and pest management.

“We were quite disappointed and saddened by the allegation,” a restaurant representative stated.

“Within two days, we responded to each of the inspectors’ recommendations. We’ve requested a return examination, which we eagerly await.”