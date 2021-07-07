Dilip Kumar, an Indian actor, died at the age of 98.

Dilip Kumar, one of India’s first and most famous actors, died in Mumbai at the age of 98.

Dilip Kumar was an Indian actor, film producer, and philanthropist best known for his work in Hindi cinema. He was born Mohammed Yusuf Khan in 1922.

He is known as “The First Khan” and is credited with introducing a distinct method acting technique to movies.

Kumar holds the record for the most Filmfare Awards for Best Actor victories, as well as being the first recipient of the award.

Kumar made his acting debut in the Bombay Talkies film Jwar Bhata (1944).

Kumar appeared in over 65 films over his five-decade career. Kumar is best known for his roles in the romantic Andaz (1949), the swashbuckling Aan (1952), the social drama Daag (1952), the dramatic Devdas (1955), the comedic Azaad (1955), the epic historical Mughal-e-Azam (1960), the social dacoit crime drama Gunga Jamuna (1961), and the comedy Ram Aur Shyam (1961). (1967).

Kumar had a five-year vacation from acting in 1976, but returned in 1981 with a character role in Kranti (1981), and went on to portray starring roles in films like Shakti (1982), Mashaal (1984), Karma (1986), and Saudagar (1988). (1991).

Qila was his most recent film (1998). Dilip Kumar was in a long-term relationship with Madhubala, although they never married.

In 1966, he married actress Saira Banu. He and his wife lived in Bandra, a Mumbai suburb in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

Dilip Kumar died in Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital.

After complaining of shortness of breath, he was brought to the hospital.