Digital driver’s licenses will be tested across the United Kingdom.

Ministers have announced a trial of digital driving licenses in the UK, which may see plastic driving licenses phased out.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) is getting ready to roll out new mobile provisional licenses for learners, which will be accessible through a smartphone app.

According to the MEN, the technology may subsequently be used to cover entire licenses, with the app expected to be accessible by 2024, however trials might begin as soon as next year.

In our region, new devices will be installed in 37 traffic lights.

The DVLA discussed the prospect and benefits of digital driving licenses in its annual report.

“We will launch a digital driving licence for provisional drivers and begin to develop a customer account facility,” the statement stated.

“Ultimately, this will provide our customers with tailored, easy, and secure access to a variety of services, as well as more flexibility in how they transact with us.

“We will continue to investigate and extend the usage of emerging technologies, and our services will be safe, scalable, and resilient.”

Physical plastic cards will still be issued alongside the app, although government sources have indicated that this may be phased out over time.

Separately, car MoT testing will be computerised, with booking systems and certificates all being moved to an online system.

According to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, the new system will make transportation “fairer, greener, and more efficient.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity to shake off the bureaucracy, invest in our future, and realize our promise with world-class transportation that benefits everyone in Britain,” Mr Shapps said.

Card licenses should be maintained alongside online access, according to the AA, to ensure that older drivers have easy access to their documentation.

“We anticipate that many, particularly elderly drivers, would wish to cling to paper or card driving licenses because they do not all have mobile phones,” said Edmund King, President of the AA.

“While digital driving may appeal to some, traditional driving licenses should continue to exist for the foreseeable future.”