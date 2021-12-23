Differences in symptoms between Omicron, Delta, a cold, and the flu.

Experts are noting unusual symptoms compared to previous covid variations as cases of the Omicron covid variant continue to spread rapidly.

However, with so many winter illnesses circulating, distinguishing between a cold, the flu, the Delta version of coronavirus, and this new strain can be challenging.

However, as the number of cases rises, people must ensure that their colds aren’t actually covid.

Anyone who exhibits any covid symptom should schedule a free PCR test here.

Colds, flu, and coronavirus share a lot of symptoms.

There are, however, some distinctions that can aid in the diagnosis of your ailment.

Cold symptoms include: a blocked or runny nosea sore throatheadachesmuscle achescoughssneezinga high temperaturepressure in your ears and faceloss of taste and smell, according to the NHS.

Adults and children experience the same symptoms, while children’s symptoms may linger longer.

Flu symptoms include a rapid fever of 38 degrees Celsius or higher, according to the NHS.

an aching bodya tired or exhausted feelinga a headache a dry cough a sore throat sleeping problems appetite loss, diarrhoea, or stomach pain being ill and feeling ill The following are the most common coronavirus symptoms, according to the NHS: a scorching heat A new, persistent cough A loss of smell or taste, or an alteration in your sense of flavor Anyone who exhibits any of these signs or symptoms should schedule a free PCR test.

Symptoms differ depending on your vaccination status, according to data from the ZOE app.

If you’ve gotten two vaccinations, the following are the top five symptoms:

a headache, a runny nose, sneezing, and a painful throat

If you’ve just gotten one vaccine, these are the ones you should know about:

headache

a runny nose, a sore throat, sneezing, and a constant cough

The following are the top five symptoms if you haven’t had the vaccine:

a sore throat, a runny nose, a fever, and a persistent cough

ZOE data scientists analyzed symptom data from positive cases collected using the most recent data from London, where Omicron prevalence is higher than in other parts of the UK.

The following were the top five symptoms:

a stuffy nose

FatigueHeadache (mild or severe)

Sneezing

Throat irritation

Symptoms such as loss of appetite and brain fog have also been noted.