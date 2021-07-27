Dieter Brummer, star of Home and Away and Neighbours, died at home at the age of 45.

The star of Home and Away and Neighbours was discovered dead at his home, according to police.

His death isn’t being investigated as a homicide.

Steve Comey, a family friend, verified the terrible news on Facebook, according to the Mirror, writing: “Heartbreaking news.

“A free spirit has vanished from our midst. Dieter Brummer, thank you very much. He’s far too young. It was far too soon. My heartfelt sympathies to his lovely sister Karlene and the rest of Dieters family and friends. “Young fella, keep flying.”

“Around 1.30 pm (Saturday 24 July 2021), officers from The Hills Police Area Command responded to allegations of a concern for welfare at a home on Glenhaven Road, Glenhaven,” New South Wales Police told News.com.au.

“A man’s body was discovered inside the house. His death isn’t being investigated as a homicide. A report will be created for the Coroner’s information.”

“Home and Away and Channel 7 are profoundly grieved to hear of Dieter Brummer’s passing,” a spokeswoman for Australian TV channel Seven, which broadcasts Home and Away, stated.

“Dieter was a beloved part of the Home and Away cast, and his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish was adored by Australian and international viewers.

“During this terrible time, we express our heartfelt condolences to Dieter’s family and friends.”

When Mr. Brummer secured the role of Shane Parrish in the 1992 film Shane, he shot to international popularity and cemented his reputation as an Aussie soap heartthrob.

He gained a following of followers both in Australia and internationally, and he stayed with the drama for four years, from 1992 to 1996, playing Shane’s wife Angel opposite Melissa George.

“We may have been love interests on the show, but the chemistry was far from real,” Mr Brummer told Woman’s Day.

Shane died of septicaemia in 1996, and Mr Brummer’s character was written out of Home and Away in a devastating exit.

The actor went on to star in shows including Rescue Special Ops, Winners and Losers, and Underbelly, as well as making a soap crossover in 2011 when he secured a position in Neighbours, a competitor drama to Home and Away.

