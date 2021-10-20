Diesel and gasoline automobiles are opposed by up to 50% of Europeans.

Despite broad concerns about climate change, a study of environmental attitudes in seven European countries found strong resistance – up to 50% – to a ban on new diesel and petrol vehicles beyond 2030.

In the United Kingdom, 76% of those polled stated they were extremely or somewhat concerned about climate change, yet 27% said they opposed a ban on new petrol or diesel vehicles.

In Germany, where 70% of respondents expressed worry about climate change, 50% of those polled opposed such a ban – the largest percentage among the seven countries surveyed: the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, and Italy.

The YouGov-Cambridge Centre for Public Opinion Research conducted the poll in August, with 9,000 people participating.

In each of the countries, more than 90% of participants stated they eat meat.

In the United Kingdom, 24 percent of people said they had cut back on meat eating in the previous year, ranging from 17 percent in Sweden to 36 percent in France.

In the United Kingdom, 49% said they would support a new flying tax based on how often people fly, while 70% said they would support a national rewilding initiative to restore portions of the land to its natural form.

A separate poll done last week found that only around a third of British adults had heard or read much about Cop26, the United Nations climate conference that the UK will host in Glasgow in November.

Only 31% of the 1,659 persons polled claimed they had read or heard “a lot” or “a fair amount” about it, compared to 63 percent who said “not at all” or “not very much.”

“As the repercussions of climate change begin to be felt everywhere, Cop26 should be recognized as a key summit where the world must provide immediate and significant climate action,” said Dr Emily Shuckburgh, director of Cambridge Zero, the university’s climate change initiative.

“However, the bad news is that most people are still unaware that the world leaders who will be able to take the necessary acts will be right here in our own backyard.”

“The good news for COP26 organizers is that in every country polled, at least the vast majority are on board with the programme,” stated Dr Joel Rogers de Waal, academic director of YouGov.”

