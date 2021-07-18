Dido Harding’s proposals to reduce the number of foreigners in the NHS are being slammed by a top asylum seeker doctor.

A prominent radiologist who studied at Liverpool hospitals after fleeing war-torn Afghanistan as a child has attacked plans by would-be NHS leader Dido Harding to reduce England’s reliance on foreign doctors.

The Tory peer, who aspires to succeed Sir Simon Stevens, is thought to seek to dispute the government’s “prevailing doctrine” that it is “better to attract medical personnel from abroad.”

Her opinions, however, have sparked debate, prompting Dr. Waheed Arian to speak out, condemning her viewpoint as a “poor concept.”

In 2017, then-Home Secretary Priti Patel awarded the medic with the UN Global Hero award.

He has also slammed her New Immigration Plan, which would classify everyone who enters the UK via an irregular route, such as by lorry or boat, or by using a fraudulent passport, as illegal and deportable, even if they were escaping conflict.

Mr Arian, who worked as a junior doctor at the Royal Liverpool and Aintree Hospitals between 2014 and 2017 and now resides in Chester with his wife and two children, moved to Pakistan with his family to avoid the fighting in the Soviet-Afghan conflict.

They survived a perilous seven-day mountain crossing, nearly dying in a rocket strike, and shared a single room with nine other family members with no running water or power.

He contracted TB and malaria as a child and was transferred to the United Kingdom by his parents when he was 15 to be with a distant family acquaintance.

He now holds multiple international accolades, launched the Arian Teleheal telemedicine organization, and talks as a global health specialist.

“I came to the UK as a refugee when I was 15 years old, and I’m now a proud British citizen,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“We value each other’s knowledge, professionalism, and kindness…

That was really brought out by Covid.

“Harding’s plans are ridiculous.

“It’s not that growing capacity in the NHS is a bad thing; it’s just that it’s not mutually exclusive.

“We can still bring in excellent overseas doctors and expand medical school capacity here.

“Without immigrant employees, the NHS would perish. The NHS employs a significant number of immigrants.

“I got Covid both before and after working on the frontline.”

