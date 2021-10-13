Did Vaccines Really Eliminate Smallpox?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been many questions about vaccines, prompting some to draw parallels to their use in the past.

The Complaint

According to a social media post that had 19,000 likes at the time of writing: “Raise your hand if you know that small pox was eradicated thanks to vaccines.

“I’m curious as to how many of my followers are grounded in reality.”

David Weissman, a columnist for the website DemCast with over 353,000 followers, posted the tweet.

“US Army Vet, American Jew, former Republican, former Trump supporter, Liberal Democrat, columnist for #Demcast,” his Twitter bio reads.

The Details

According to the World Health Organization’s website, smallpox was declared eradicated in 1980, making it the “only infectious illness to earn this distinction.”

A WHO webpage on smallpox notes, “This remains among the most famous and profound public health triumphs in history.”

It was declared eradicated by a global commission in late 1979, and the certification was formally recognized at the 33rd World Health Assembly in 1980.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the last spontaneous outbreak in the United States occurred in 1949. (CDC).

According to the WHO, a vaccine for smallpox was identified in the late 1800s and was the first successful vaccine to be developed.

In 1967, an enhanced strategy to eradicate smallpox was initiated, during which mass immunization was implemented and outbreaks were monitored.

This was started with the goal of focusing on countries where smallpox was endemic.

A mass immunization effort had been implemented. The attention then shifted to identifying patients and contacts in order to ensure that individuals who were affected got vaccinated. This move included quarantine as well.

“Smallpox is no longer found in nature because it was eradicated through a long and arduous process that identified all cases and their contacts and guaranteed that they were all vaccinated. Smallpox had killed millions of people up until that point “According to a WHO page providing a smallpox Q&A,

