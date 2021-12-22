Did somebody win the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, December 21?

There were no grand prize winners in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, which had a cash value of $122.8 million and was worth an estimated $171 million.

With a gold Mega Ball of 24, the winning Mega Millions numbers were 25, 31, 58, 64, and 67. The Megaplier was set to three times.

Below is a video of the winning lotto numbers being drawn.

While there were no big prize winners in the most recent drawing, a second-place winner became a billionaire overnight. A gamer from Tennessee won $1 million after hitting the Match 5. The gamer would have won $3 million if they had purchased the Megaplier.

Aside from the night’s lone millionaire, there were a slew of other smaller rewards. Thirteen players earned $10,000 each after hitting the Match 4 plus the gold Mega Ball.

With the 3X Megaplier purchase, only four players hit Match 4 plus the gold Mega Ball, winning $30,000. The other Mega Millions jackpots for the night ranged from $2 to $1,500.

Because the most recent lottery drawing went unclaimed, the prize will rise to $187 million, including a $134.3 million cash option. On Friday night, the next Mega Millions drawing will take place.

The newest Mega Millions drawing comes after a lottery ticket worth $1 million was claimed by a player from Texas following the Nov. 30 event.

The player wanted to stay anonymous after purchasing the ticket from a Mansfield Walmart.

Lottery winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payout (commonly known as the cash value) or an annuity to collect their prizes. Those who choose the annuity will get a one-time payment, followed by 29 annual installments that will increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.