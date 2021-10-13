The Washington Newsday

Did somebody win the Mega Millions jackpot on October 12?

The $73 million Mega Millions jackpot was not won in Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery game. However, the night yielded a number of modest victories.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the winning Mega Millions numbers were 21, 26, 56, 61, 65, with a gold Mega Ball of 4. The Megaplier was set to three times.

The most recent prize was projected to be worth $73 million, with a $50.7 million cash option. The next Mega Millions lottery drawing will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, at 11 p.m. EST, with a prize pool of $84 million and a cash value of $58.4 million.

There were no immediate millionaires after the Tuesday night draw since there was no big prize winner.

Players who hit the Match 5 would have won a million dollars. Players who matched five numbers with the 3X Megaplier, on the other hand, would have earned $3 million.

Nine players earned $10,000 each after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball. Meanwhile, just two players won $30,000 by matching four digits and the gold Mega Ball with the 3X Megaplier. Prizes ranged from $2 to $1,500 for other players on the night.

The newest Mega Millions drawing comes just a week after a woman from Florida won $2 million twice. Susan Fitton, 64, won $4 million after matching five numbers on both of her tickets on Sept. 14.

The chances of winning $1 million in the lottery are one in 12,607,306.

Mega Millions jackpot winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their cash.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Virgin Islands.

