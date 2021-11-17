Did Kyle Rittenhouse’s prosecutor point a gun at the jury and tell them to convict?

On Monday, November 15, the defense and prosecution presented their closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha County Court.

Rittenhouse faces charges of reckless homicide, intentional homicide, and attempted intentional homicide, among others. (A misdemeanor charge of possessing a deadly weapon by a person under the age of 18 was dismissed by the judge.) When Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in 2020, the defense claims he acted in self-defense.

The Complaint

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger displayed the weapon used by Rittenhouse during the shooting incident on August 25, 2020 during his closing statement.

The weapon was then hoisted and pointed in the courtroom by Binger. The court’s cameras and many photographers in the chamber captured the moment.

Binger’s handling of the firearm—including his appearing to place his finger on the trigger—and assertions that he aimed the rifle at the jury—have subsequently been widely posted online, accompanied with doubts about his handling of the firearm and claims that he aimed the gun at the jury.

The courtroom photo was accompanied by the statement “This prosecutor waved a gun at individuals and told them to find Kyle Rittenhouse guilty…” on the r/Conspiracy subreddit, which had received more than 2,800 upvotes as of Tuesday.

Others accused Binger of “jury intimidation” and “recklessly breaking[e]every gun safety law known to man,” with some reports suggesting the firearm was loaded.

Jury Intimidation 101#Binger is doing EXACTLY what #KyleRittenhouse is accused of.

pic.twitter.com/0fGQf7VKtE #BingerFinger

November 16, 2021 — DamnMadDuck (@DDDTheSequel)

The prosecutor who tried to prove Kyle was irresponsible with a firearm then takes up the same rifle and disregards every gun safety regulation known to man.

Brandon Apparel (https://t.co/nsOkVOE5qo) pic.twitter.com/FXAGVhfJGW November 16, 2021 — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) Remember when the prosecutor in Rittenhouse pointed an AR-15 at the jurors as his finger was on the trigger? Liz Wheeler (@Liz Wheeler) (@Liz Wheeler) (@Liz Wheeler) (@L 16 November 2021 The Details The photo of the prosecutor brandishing the gun went viral on Twitter and Instagram, but most of the tweets lacked context, such as the whole video. This is a condensed version of the information.