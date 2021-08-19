Did Joe Biden Get the Dates on People Falling From Planes at Kabul Airport Wrong?

In the midst of the unfolding scenario in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden has come under fire for his management of the US military departure from the country.

The Complaint

George Stephanopoulos of ABC News discussed situations ranging from Kabul airport to Biden in an interview on August 18. The president responded by stating that they occurred “four, five days ago.”

“Everyone has seen the photos. Hundreds of people crammed aboard a C-17 have been seen. Afghans have been seen falling…” According to Stephanopoulos.

At that point, Biden stepped in and said, “That was four, five days ago.”

However, social media users replying to this response pointed out that the incidents were more recent than that.

EXCLUSIVE: When asked if the US withdrawal from Afghanistan might have been managed better, President Biden says @GStephanopoulos, “The concept that there’s a way to get out without anarchy ensuing—I don’t see how that happens.” https://t.co/mH1AyWI5lb pic.twitter.com/osAwdDQy2L

August 18, 2021 — ABC News (@ABC)

The Details

On Wednesday, August 18, a tape of Stephanopoulos’ interview with ABC News was broadcast, and Stephanopoulos had previously stated that he would be chatting with Biden that day.

As individuals attempted to flee Afghanistan, footage of people falling from planes flashed throughout the internet amid heartbreaking scenes.

Men were seen falling from a C-17 after it took off from Kabul, according to a video released by Afghanistan’s Asvaka News agency.

The clip was obtained on August 16, according to the agency.

That was two days before the August 18 interview date, not four or five as Biden said in his response.

A photo of a crowded C-17 jet went viral on social media amid the unfolding events in Kabul, and it was picked up by news sources all over the world, including this website.

Following the Taliban’s entry into Kabul on Sunday, a big number of individuals attempted to exit the country.

Thousands of Afghans have been evacuated, and the process is still ongoing.

According to a caption on the photo published by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, the viral photograph showing hundreds of people on a C-17 was taken on August 15. That is more recent than the four or five days mentioned by Biden in the interview. This is a condensed version of the information.