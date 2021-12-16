Did Jimmy Carter Prevent Ottawa From Being Destroyed by a Nuclear Reactor?

A lot of social media users and accounts have been reminiscing about the period when a teenage Jimmy Carter led a clean-up operation at a nuclear reactor at Chalk River, Ontario, Canada, and allegedly helped escape a massive nuclear accident.

The Complaint

The Historical Society of Ottawa, the city’s oldest historical institution, published a Facebook post on Wednesday detailing how the world’s first nuclear reactor meltdown occurred 69 years ago this week at the Chalk River Laboratories near Deep River.

After hydrogen explosions caused hundreds of thousands of gallons of radioactive water to pour into the core, a 28-year-old Carter, then a lieutenant in the US Navy, was put in charge of mitigating the disaster, according to the Facebook post.

Carter “heroically dropped himself into the reactor” as part of the clean-up operation and rescued Ottawa, according to Ottawa physicist Jeff Lundeen.

“Jimmy Carter is a bad*** who saved people from a nuclear meltdown and is building houses for the needy,” Majid Padellan, better known as the popular left-wing Twitter account Brooklyn Dad, reshared Lundeen’s post with the message: “Jimmy Carter is a bad*** who saved people from a nuclear meltdown and is building houses for the needy.” “A true American hero!” exclaims the narrator. Jimmy Carter is a badass who saved people from a nuclear disaster and is currently constructing homes for the poor.

He’s a true American hero! — BrooklynDad Defiant! https://t.co/jmDgUBSihO (@mmpadellan) 16th of December, 2021 The Details The Chalk River NRX nuclear reactor experienced a partial meltdown on December 12, 1952. The incident resulted in hundreds of thousands of liters of radioactive water overflowing the reactor’s core, inflicting significant damage.

According to nuclearenergy.net, the biggest breakdown resulted in a nuclear fission chain reaction, which caused the power level to climb exponentially due to “many poor judgments by facility operators.”

The NRX reactor was operating at roughly 30 megawatts at the time (MW). Workers at the plant were preparing for a low-power reactor physics experiment on December 12.

However, human errors combined with a malfunction in the NRX shut-off rod mechanism resulted in a momentary loss of control over reactor power, allowing it to spike to between 60 and 90 MW.

“Normally, this energy load would not have been an issue, but multiple experimental fuel rods made it such.” This is a condensed version of the information.