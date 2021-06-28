Did it work after we tried it with Gina the Jack Russell?

Many people are skeptical of the magical art of Tarot card reading. When you add a loving pet dog to the mix, you could be forgiven for thinking you’ve gone insane.

However, with clairvoyant art becoming increasingly popular among Millennials and Gen Z, Team Dogs wanted to see if it could help a dog’s difficulties as well.

Gina, a three-year-old Jack Russell, had become introverted and afraid to go outside, so they hired a Tarot reader to lay a deck of cards for her.

Gina had become grumpy and appeared to be jealous of their new pet lambs on their smallholding in Yorkshire, according to her owner Jan.

Gina didn’t mind trailing along at first because the lambs needed a lot of attention and bottle-feeding, but as the lambs became more rowdy and demanding, she refused to engage with them and soon started giving Jan the cold shoulder as well.

Is a doggy Tarot reading a means for Gina to express herself and improve her spirits?

Gina is a completely different dog seven days later, bright-eyed and wagging her tail.

“She’s truly turned a corner,” Jan says. It’s as if she’s a whole new dog.

“Since the Tarot reading, she’s been more cheerful. We’ve started taking more walks and cuddling more,” Jan explained.

“It’s great to be able to spend time with each other again.”

Gina’s nose and paws had selected up Tarot cards that indicated she missed her close relationship with Jan, but that she needed to move back from a situation that was bothering her. But she’d gotten herself into a pickle.

“She wants Jan’s attention, but she doesn’t want it on the terms they have now,” our Tarot reader told us last week.

“Gina seems a little stuck in a dilemma of her own making – her sulks have made Jan worry and Gina possibly feels guilty – but not quite guilty enough to snap out of it yet.”

According to the Tarot reader, the cards revealed that Gina had learned from her experience during the previous few months. She stated that she had accepted Jan’s offer. The summary comes to a close.