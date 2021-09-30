Did Dog the Bounty Hunter Really Fly a ‘Aloha Brian Laundrie’ Banner Over Florida?

Brian Laundrie is still missing, having gone missing shortly before his fiancée Gabby Petito was discovered dead.

Dog the Bounty Hunter, a.k.a. Duane Chapman, has joined authorities in their search for the 23-year-old in Florida, focusing his search near Fort De Soto Park.

The Accusation

On September 29, a Twitter user shared a photo purporting to show a plane in the sky with the words “Aloha Brian Laundrie – Dog” written on a banner.

Chapman allegedly hired the plane to deliver the message over Florida, according to the user.

“This stage of the Gabby Petito murder investigation feels like an absurd fever dream,” the post said.

“You have Dog the Bounty Hunter, who has tracked Brian Laundrie to a tropical island and is teasing him by flying a flag across the island in the hopes of luring him out.”

The post has over 25,000 likes and 4,000 retweets at the time of publication.

J e double F (@boutAWeekAhgo) on September 29, 2021

Other versions of the image, such as those that replaced Dog with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) initials, have also been circulating on Twitter, but to a lesser extent.

The Particulars

Neither Dog the Bounty Hunter’s team nor Chapman have flown any banners over Florida in search of Laundrie, according to Dog the Bounty Hunter’s team.

In an email to This website on Thursday morning, Chapman said, “Frankly, I wish I had thought of that, but it wasn’t our team.”

“I’ll tell you what, I’d love to shake whoever is in charge of the banner’s hand.”

It was unclear whether the “Aloha Brian Laundrie” banner was actually flown or if the image was created with a photo editing application.

Chapman lives in the Fort De Soto Park neighborhood and has yet to see a banner like this.

“We’re out here on the island,” he said in a video published on Twitter on Wednesday.

