Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions Jackpot on September 3?

Following the failure to find a winner for the $323 million grand prize with a cash option of $232.8 million on Saturday night, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased. The recent drawing, on the other hand, resulted in a slew of smaller cash prizes.

On Friday, Sept. 3, the winning numbers were 7, 10, 12, 61, 65, with a gold Mega Ball of 3. The Megaplier was a 2X multiplier.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

Because the most recent Mega Millions big prize went unclaimed, the jackpot will rise to $345 million, with a cash value of $248.7 million. On Tuesday, September 7, the next jackpot drawing will take place.

There were no participants that struck the Match 5 after the Friday night drawing, which would have resulted in a $1 million prize. However, a player from Texas won $2 million after hitting the Match 5 with the 2X Megaplier.

There were 11 players who each won $10,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball. Meanwhile, two of those gamers won $20,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball with the 2X Megaplier. The other prizes from the evening ranged from $2 to $1,000.

Mega Millions lottery winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payout or an annuity.

Those who choose the annuity will receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Virgin Islands.