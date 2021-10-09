Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions Jackpot on October 8th?

Following the Friday night lottery drawing, which produced no winners for the $60 million grand prize, the newest Mega Millions jackpot has increased.

In addition, no one became an instant billionaire as a result of the most recent lottery drawing. A player could have won $1 million if they had hit the Match 5.

Players who hit the Match 5 with a Megaplier, on the other hand, would have won $5 million.

On Friday, Oct. 8, the winning Mega Millions numbers were 21, 24, 36, 40, 70, with a gold Mega Ball of 22. The Megaplier was a 5X multiplier.

Below is a video of the winning lotto numbers being drawn.

There were no grand prize winners for the $60 million jackpot with a cash option of $41.4 million drawn on Friday night, which means the jackpot went unclaimed.

The jackpot for the upcoming Mega Millions drawing is expected to be $73 million, with a cash option of $50.4 million. On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the numbers will be drawn.

Although there were no instant millionaires on the night, the latest lottery drawing did result in modest monetary awards.

Two winners of the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball each received $10,000. The $50,000 prize was won by a single player who matched four numbers with the 5X Megaplier. The other Mega Millions jackpots for the night ranged from $2 to $2,500.

Lottery winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their rewards. Those who choose the annuity will get a one-time payment, followed by 29 annual installments that grow by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.