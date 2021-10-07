Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions Jackpot on October 5th?

Despite the fact that the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday did not produce any winners for the $45 million jackpot, the night produced some instant millionaires.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the winning numbers were 7, 11, 18, 30, 36, with a gold Mega Ball of 4. The Megaplier was set to three times.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

On Tuesday night, the unclaimed jackpot was estimated to be worth $45 million, with a cash option of $31.6 million. With a cash value of $42.1 million, the Mega Millions jackpot has now risen to an estimated $60 million.

On Friday, Oct. 8, at 11 p.m. EST, the next Mega Millions lottery drawing will take place.

After matching five numbers on Tuesday, a player from Florida and another from New Jersey each won $1 million. However, no one hit the Match 5 with the 3X Megaplier, which would have resulted in a jackpot of $3 million.

The Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball, which won $10,000, was hit by 33 players. Meanwhile, just nine players won $30,000 by matching four digits plus the gold Mega Ball with the 3X Megaplier.

The remaining rewards for the night ranged from $2 to $1,500.

Mega Millions winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their grand prize lottery prizes. Those who choose the annuity will receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.