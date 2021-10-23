Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions Jackpot on October 22nd?

Following Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, someone won the top prize winner of the $108 million jackpot, which has a cash value of $75.2 million. The most recent pull also resulted in a number of minor monetary rewards.

On Friday, Oct. 22, the winning numbers were 9, 14, 26, 29, 66, with a gold Mega Ball of 22. The Megaplier was set to three times.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

Because a winning ticket was drawn in the lottery drawing, the jackpot will be reset to $20 million, with a $13.9 million cash option.

The next drawing will take place at 11 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The top prize winner was a player from Arizona who matched all five numbers plus the gold Mega Ball to win the $108 million Mega Millions jackpot. But he wasn’t the only millionaire who came out of the night.

A Georgian earned $1 million after hitting the Match 5. If the player had matched five numbers with the 3X Megaplier, they would have won $3 million.

Each of the 13 players who correctly matched four numbers won $10,000. Only four players were able to hit the Match 4 with the 3X Megaplier, winning $30,000 in the process.

The other Mega Millions jackpots for the night ranged from $2 to $1,500.

Lottery winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their big prize money. Players who choose the annuity will receive a single payment right away, followed by 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.