Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions Jackpot on October 1st?

Despite the fact that no one won the $34 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday, one player became an instant millionaire that night.

On Friday, Oct. 1, the winning numbers were 21, 25, 36, 62, 63, with a gold Mega Ball of 6. The Megaplier was a 2X multiplier.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

On Friday night, the unclaimed jackpot was estimated to be worth $34 million, with a cash option of $23.9 million. With a cash value of $31.7 million, the Mega Millions jackpot has now risen to an estimated $45 million. The next Mega Millions lottery drawing will take place at 11 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

On Friday, a Florida gamer won $1 million after matching five numbers. If the player had played the Match 5 with the 2X Megaplier, however, they would have won $2 million.

Nine players earned $10,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball. Only four players, however, matched four numbers plus the gold Mega Ball with the 2X Megaplier and won $20,000 each. The remaining rewards for the night ranged from $2 to $1,000.

Mega Millions winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their grand prize lottery prizes. Those who choose the annuity will receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.