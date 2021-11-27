Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions Jackpot on November 26th?

The newest Mega Millions jackpot has risen after the lottery drawing on Tuesday night, which failed to produce a winner for the $94 million top prize.

On Friday, November 26th, the winning Mega Millions numbers were 7, 27, 37, 42, 9, with a gold Mega Ball of 2. The Megaplier was a 2X multiplier.

Below is a video of the winning lotto numbers being drawn.

The jackpot went unclaimed since there were no grand prize winners for the Friday night drawing, which was valued an estimated $94 million with a cash option of $67.5 million.

However, following the most recent lottery drawing, one participant became an immediate billionaire. A player from Michigan won $2 million after hitting the Match 5 with the 2X Megaplier.

The next Mega Millions drawing is expected to be worth $102 million, with a $73.3 million cash option. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the numbers will be drawn.

Aside from the night’s lone immediate millionaire, there were a few more minor prizes. There were nine Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball winners, each of whom took home $10,000.

Meanwhile, just three players with the gold Mega Ball and 2X Megaplier match four numbers, winning a $20,000 reward. The other Mega Millions winners from the evening ranged from $2 to $1,000.

Lottery winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their rewards. Those who choose for the annuity receive a one-time payment, followed by 29 annual installments that rise by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.