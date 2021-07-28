Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions Jackpot on July 28th?

Following the failure to produce a winner for the $153 million grand prize with a cash value of $111 million on Tuesday night, the Mega Millions will continue to rise. The most recent drawing, however, resulted in multiple smaller monetary awards.

On Tuesday, July 27, the winning numbers were 2, 35, 36, 54, 64, with a gold Mega Ball of 11. The Megaplier was set to three times.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

Because the most recent Mega Millions big prize went unclaimed, the jackpot will rise to $166 million, with a cash value of $120.4 million.

On Friday, July 30, the next jackpot drawing will take place. Two players from Texas hit the Match 5 after the Tuesday night drawing, winning $1 million. Meanwhile, a player from South Carolina has won $3 million after hitting the Match 5 with a Megaplier.

There were 15 players who each won $10,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball. Only one player won $30,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball with the Megaplier.

The other Mega Millions jackpots for the night ranged from $2 to $1,500.

Players from the United States aren’t the only ones winning big. A woman in Germany was completely unaware that she had been strolling around with a winning lottery ticket for 33 million euros ($39 million).

On the other hand, a player in Johannesburg, South Africa, won the country’s Powerball jackpot on Tuesday, winning more than $158 million.

In the United States, lottery winners can choose between getting a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity. Those who choose the annuity receive a single payment right away, followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.