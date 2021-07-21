Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions Jackpot on July 20th?

Following the failure to produce a winner for the $128 million grand prize with a cash option of $94.1 million on Tuesday night’s lottery drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased. However, the most recent drawing resulted in a number of modest monetary wins.

On Tuesday, July 20, the winning numbers were 10, 26, 30, 52, 57, with a gold Mega Ball of 10. The Megaplier was a 2X multiplier.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

The jackpot will rise to an estimated $138 million, with a cash value of $101.5 million, due to the lack of a winner for the most recent Mega Millions big prize.

On Friday, July 23, the next jackpot drawing will take place. After the drawing on Tuesday night, no one became a billionaire right away.

The players who hit the Match 5 would have each won $1 million. Players who hit the Match 5 with a Megaplier, on the other hand, would have won $2 million.

There were 13 players who each won $10,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball. Meanwhile, four players won $40,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball with the Megaplier.

The remaining Mega Millions jackpots for the night ranged from $2 to $1,000.

Players who win the lottery have the option of collecting their winnings as a lump sum payout or as an annuity. Those who choose the annuity will receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states as well as the United States. The Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia are both part of the United States of America.