Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions Jackpot on July 16th?

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen after the Saturday night lottery drawing failed to produce a winner for the $117 million grand prize, which includes a $83.9 million cash option. The recent drawing, on the other hand, resulted in a slew of smaller cash prizes.

On Friday, July 16, the winning numbers were 24, 25, 47, 52, 57, with a gold Mega Ball of 24. The Megaplier was set to four times.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

The jackpot will rise to $128 million, with a cash value of $91.8 million, after the most recent Mega Millions grand prize went unclaimed. On Tuesday, July 20th, the next jackpot drawing will take place.

A player from Kentucky hit the Match 5 after the Friday night drawing, winning $1 million. The player would have earned $4 million if they had hit the Match 5 with a Megaplier.

There were 15 players who each won $10,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball. Meanwhile, six players won $40,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball with the Megaplier. The other Mega Millions winners from the night ranged from $2 to $2,000 in prize money.

Those who are fortunate enough to win the lottery can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity. Those who choose an annuity receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Virgin Islands.